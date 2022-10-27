UK says new PM Rishi Sunak won’t go to UN climate conference

LONDON (AP) — The British government says new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not attend the major United Nations climate conference next month. Sunak’s office said the decision was made because of “pressing domestic commitments” including preparations for an emergency budget on Nov. 17. The UK says it does not reflect a downgrade in the government’s commitment to combating climate change. Officials from almost 200 countries are due to gather in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, starting Nov. 6 to discuss how to tackle global warming at the conference known as COP27. Britain hosted last year’s COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, which was attended by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

