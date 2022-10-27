Thousands mourn Pakistani journalist, spy chief wants probe

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Thousands of people mourned an outspoken Pakistani journalist as the nation’s spy chief and military spokesman demanded an independent investigation into the mysterious killing, which has drawn widespread condemnation across the country. Arshad Sharif was killed Sunday night when the car he was in sped up and drove through a checkpoint outside Nairobi in Kenya. His body was flown home Wednesday. Pakistan has not launched its own investigation into the killing of the journalist. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said, however, that the government will soon send a two-member team of civilian investigators to Kenya to determine the circumstances surrounding the journalist’s death.

