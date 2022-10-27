Russian lawmakers vet new bill against LGBTQ ‘propaganda’

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers have given preliminary approval to a bill that imposes tough new restrictions on activities to promote LGBTQ rights in the country. A 2013 Russian law banned what authorities deem to be the “propaganda” of “non-traditional sexual relations” to children. It has been used to stifle debate in any public context and to prevent demonstrations or any public gatherings with pro-LGBTQ content that a child could conceivably see or hear. The new bill unanimously approved by the lower house of Russia’s parliament Thursday on the first of three readings bans the “propaganda of nontraditional sexual relationships” among all age groups. It outlaws advertising, media, books, films and theater productions deemed to contain such propaganda.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.