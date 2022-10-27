Report: Suspected spy had a one-way ticket out of Norway

COPENJHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man suspected of spying for Russia in Norway had bought a one-way ticket out of the Scandinavian country for the day after he was detained. A 37-year-old Brazilian citizen who worked at a university in the Arctic city of Tromsoe was detained Monday. The Norwegian Police Security Service alleged the man used a false name and identity while actually working for one of Russia’s intelligence services. Thomas Hansen, his lawyer, said Thursday that his client had canceled the plane ticket, adding he does not know where he intended to travel. A Norway court has ordered the man, who was not identified by Norwegian authorities, detained for four weeks.

