Rebels kill 2 soldiers in quake-hit Philippine province

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine military officials say suspected communist rebels have killed two soldiers in an attack in a northern Philippine province where troops are helping residents recover from a strong earthquake. They say the attack by suspected New People’s Army guerrillas in Abra province also injured one soldier and left another missing. It was unclear whether the missing soldier was seized by the rebels. The province was hit by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Sunday that was felt across a wide swath of the country’s main northern Luzon region. At least 44 people were injured by the quake, which damaged more than 2,000 houses, schools, hospitals and stone churches, and prompted the overnight closure of an international airport

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.