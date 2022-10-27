Skip to Content
Q&A: Todd Field and Cate Blanchett go deeper into ‘Tár’

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

When Cate Blanchett stepped out of her first screening for “Tár,” she wanted to immediately go back and watch it again. Sure, she might be a little biased considering she stars in the film but it’s not an uncommon sentiment either. Todd Field’s dense, literate drama, about the fall of an artistic genius in a #MeToo scandal is one that begs discussion and another viewing. “Tár,” sure to be an awards favorite, expands nationwide this weekend. Field and Blanchett spoke to The Associated Press about the inscrutable Lydia Tár, their inspirations and not showing Blanchett’s hands playing the piano.

