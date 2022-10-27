Poland removes 4 communist-era Red Army monuments
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has dismantled four communist-era monuments honoring Red Army soldiers, in a renewed drive to remove symbols of Moscow’s post-World War II domination and to stress its condemnation of Moscow’s war on neighboring Ukraine. The head of the state historical institute, who has called for the removals, said they stood for a system that was guilty of enslaving and murdering its own people and other nations, including Poles. Ever since shedding communism in 1989, Poland has been taking steps to remove from the public space symbols of Moscow’s past domination. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year has added urgency.