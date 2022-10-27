North Korea fires ballistic missile off east coast, South Korea says

By Heather Chen and Jake Kwon, CNN

North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Friday, according to South Korean officials.

No other details, including the projectile’s flight range, were immediately available.

If confirmed, it would be the 28th North Korean launch event of ballistic and cruise missiles this year, according to a CNN count, raising tensions to their highest level since 2017.

On October 10, North Korean state media broke six months of silence over this year’s spate of missile tests, claiming they were meant to demonstrate Pyongyang’s readiness to fire tactical nuclear warheads at potential targets in South Korea.

Before Friday’s launch, the most recent test was on October 13.

This is a breaking story. More to come.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.