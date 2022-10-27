Lucianne Goldberg, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Lucianne Goldberg, a literary agent and key figure in the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton over his affair with Monica Lewinsky, has died at the age of 87. Goldberg’s son, political commentator and author Jonah Goldberg, posted Thursday on Twitter that his mother died Wednesday at her home. Lucianne Goldberg gained national prominence for advising her friend Linda Tripp to secretly tape Tripp’s conversations with Lewinsky. Tripp’s 20 hours of tapes of her conversations with Lewinsky were crucial to special prosecutor Kenneth Starr’s investigation. Clinton was impeached by the House and acquitted by the Senate.

