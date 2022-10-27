Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says that the threat of a nuclear conflict has risen amid the fighting in Ukraine. Maria Zakharova argued Thursday that “the more the U.S. is drawn into supporting the Kyiv regime on the battlefield, the more they risk provoking a direct military confrontation between the biggest nuclear powers fraught with catastrophic consequences.” She charged that unlike the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis when the Soviets and the United States quickly negotiated a compromise, “Washington now keeps upping the ante, apparently believing that it’s capable of controlling the escalation.”

By The Associated Press

