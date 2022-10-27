Lebanon delivers signed sea border deal to U.S. mediator

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon has signed and delivered its copy of a U.S.-mediated sea border deal with Israel to an American mediator, and Israel was expected to sign off. President Michel Aoun and a delegation of Lebanese officials on Thursday delivered the agreement at the Baabda Presidential Palace. Lebanon and Israel both claim around 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea that are home to offshore gas fields. Lebanon hopes that demarcating maritime borders will pave the way for gas exploration to help lift it out of its crippling economic crisis, which has plunged three-quarters of its population into poverty. Israel hopes that the deal will reduce the risk of war with Lebanon’s Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

