India to deport 3 Swedish Christians for proselytizing

By WASBIR HUSSAIN
GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Indian police say they are deporting three Swedish citizens who violated their visas by trying to convert people to Christianity in India’s remote northeast region. Police say the three were picked up Wednesday in Assam state and fined $500 each for violating the terms of their tourist visas. Police say they will be deported to Sweden on Friday. Media reports say they attended a religious program and delivered sermons in an attempt to convert local people to Christianity.

