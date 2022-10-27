Skip to Content
Hong Kongers who clapped in court found guilty of sedition

By KANIS LEUNG
Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Two Hong Kongers have been found guilty on a sedition charge after they clapped and criticized the judge during a previous trial over a banned Tiananmen Square vigil in the city. Garry Pang Moon-yuen, a pastor, and Chiu Mei-ying, a housewife, were arrested in April for disturbances they made in a court hearing in January when a leader of the group that organized the Hong Kong vigil was sentenced for inciting others to join the prohibited event last year. Pang was also found guilty on Thursday on an additional charge of acting with seditious intention in YouTube videos he published between 2020 and this year.

