Guilty: Huffing driver reached 100 mph; crash killed family

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A young man who killed a family in a high-speed crash after ingesting household dust cleaner has been convicted of vehicular homicide. The family was visiting Florida from Mexico and Argentina. Paul Streater was in rehab for drug use at the time. Prosecutors said he was driving while on a “euphoric” high from huffing a can of household dust cleaner. His vehicle reached 100 mph when he crashed into the family’s minivan in Delray Beach in 2018. The jury on Wednesday acquitted Streater of driving under the influence. His lawyer blamed the chemicals in his bloodstream on the car being cleaned that day. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

