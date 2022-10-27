Greek PM says ready to “extend hand of friendship” to Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says he is ready to “extend a hand of friendship” to neighbor and regional rival Turkey but also accused Turkey’s president of whipping up anti-Greek sentiment at home. The prime minister made the comments after meeting with the German chancellor in Athens on Thursday. NATO allies Greece and Turkey are divided over a series of issues and have come to the brink of war three times in the last half-century. Disputes include sea boundaries that affect energy exploration rights. Turkey also has blasted Greece for maintaining a military presence on eastern Greek islands that it says violates international treaties.

