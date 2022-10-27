Grand jury to probe shooting death of Colorado man in crisis

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors say a grand jury is investigating the death of a 22-year-old Colorado man who was shot by police after calling 911 for roadside assistance and while experiencing what his mother described as a mental health crisis. The parents of Christian Glass last month called for accountability, saying they believe officers needlessly escalated the June 10 situation in the small mountain town of Silver Plume west of Denver, leading to their son’s death. District Attorney Heidi McCollum announced Wednesday that she is presenting the case to a grand jury. It has the power to compel people to appear in court and testify under oath.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

