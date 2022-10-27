Ex-United Nations employee sentenced for multiple rapes

NEW YORK (AP) — The sentencing of a former United Nations communications specialist was punctuated by the tears and eloquence of some of his 13 sexual assault victims who said being drugged and raped by a man who had befriended them left them shattered. When they were finished speaking, Manhattan federal court Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald sent Karim Elkorany to prison for the maximum 15 years. Elkorany pleaded guilty in May to charges, admitting he sexually assaulted 13 women, some repeatedly, and drugged six others. Nine victims spoke, recounting the continuing pain and injury to their lives. Elkorany apologized, saying he knew his words ‘”ring hollow.’”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.