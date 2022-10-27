China accused of using overseas bases to target dissidents

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — China has reportedly established dozens of “overseas police stations” in nations around the world as part of Beijing’s crackdown on corruption. Activists fear such outposts could be used to track and harass dissidents. The Dutch government said this week it was looking into media reports that two such stations were established in the Netherlands. The reports underscore concerns about the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s influence over its citizens abroad, sometimes in ways deemed illegal by other countries, as well as the possible undermining of democratic institutions. A spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that “Chinese public security authorities strictly observe the international law and fully respect the judicial sovereignty of other countries.”

