Biden to travel to New Mexico days before midterm election

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to travel to New Mexico next week just days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The White House says Biden will take part in events with Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is up for reelection, and other state and local officials. Biden’s scheduled visit to New Mexico comes after Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Albuquerque last week to campaign with Lujan Grisham. The New Mexico governor is facing the GOP nominee Mark Ronchetti. The former TV meteorologist outpaced Donald Trump on the 2020 ballot as a Senate candidate but finished with less than 46 percent of the vote.

