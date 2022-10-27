After abortion vote, Kansas lawmakers’ power back on ballot

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters are being asked to give their legislators greater power over how state government operates. They will decide Nov. 8 whether to approve a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution to make it easier for the Republican-controlled Legislature to overturn regulations imposed by state agencies. It would cover agencies under control of the governor but others as well. If lawmakers don’t like a regulation now, they can complain and hope the agency backs off, or they can pass a bill that the governor can veto. The measure would allow lawmakers to overturn a regulation with a simple majority vote in both chambers. Critics see it as a power grab.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.