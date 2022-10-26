Witnesses: Drone strikes in Ethiopia’s Oromia kill civilians

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Witnesses tell The Associated Press that drone strikes in Ethiopia’s Oromia region killed several dozen civilians last week. The reported attacks in strongholds of the rebel Oromo Liberation Army came amid intensified fighting between federal forces and members of the outlawed group. Witnesses say the strikes killed and wounded civilians of all ages on Oct. 19 and Oct. 23. Local officials declined to comment on the strikes, and federal officials have not provided details. But a major opposition political party confirmed the attacks. The Oromo Liberation Army alleged the Ethiopian government used drones and other airborne assets to “indiscriminately massacre civilians.”

