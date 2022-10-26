Thousands rally in Prague to honor 2 slain Slovak gay men

PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands have rallied in Prague to honor two Slovak gay men shot dead this month outside a bar in Slovakia, and demanded better protection of LGBTQ people and their families. The gathering in Prague’s central Wenceslas Square Wednesday was held the same day the funerals of Matúš Horváth and Juraj Vankulič were conducted in Slovakia. Police said they boosted their presence at the Prague rally after they detained a man who was threating to use a gun against the LGBTQ people at the square. The two Slovaks were killed two weeks ago in front of a bar, which is a popular spot for the local LGBTQ community in the Slovak capital of Bratislava.

