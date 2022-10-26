Supreme Court justices spar over court legitimacy comments

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court justices tend to wipe the slate clean at the start of a new term and their summer break can help bruised feelings from tough cases. But this year, some justices are engaging in an extended and unusual public disagreement over the court’s legitimacy that stems from the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The latest comments came Tuesday night from conservative Justice Samuel Alito. He wrote the June decision that took away women’s constitutional protections for abortion. But the dust-up began months earlier with liberal Justice Elena Kagan, who’s made a series of comments about the court’s legitimacy.

