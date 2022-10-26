Skip to Content
Spanish man trekking to World Cup believed arrested in Iran

By RAQUEL REDONDO
Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — The family of a Spanish man trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup says he is believed to be under arrest in Iran where he went missing more than three weeks ago. Celia Cogedor, the mother of 41-year-old trekker Santiago Sánchez, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the Spanish foreign ministry said there’s “a 99% chance” he has been arrested. She said: “We are filled with hope.” Sánchez’s sister is due to meet Thursday with officials at the Spanish Foreign Ministry in Madrid to learn more details. The foreign ministry said in a statement that the Spanish embassy in Tehran is in touch with Iranian authorities about Sánchez. It declined to provide further details.

