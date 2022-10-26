Serbia gets new government; tough decisions lie ahead

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s new government has been inaugurated after formally winning parliament’s approval, some six months after an election that reaffirmed the domination of autocratic President Aleksandar Vucic and his right-wing populists. The new government will be led by Vucic’s close party associate Ana Brnabic for her third consecutive term as prime minister. It will have to deal with strategic decisions facing the Balkan country, including Western calls to join sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine and normalize relations with its former province of Kosovo if it wants to join the European Union. The new cabinet has 25 ministers, including some staunchly pro-Russian, like Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.