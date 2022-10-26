Santa Barbara’s oldest retirement home celebrates 65th anniversary

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The City of Santa Barbara's oldest retirement home is celebrating its 65th anniversary.

Wood Glen Retirement Home was established in 1957.

Directors of the facility say the establishment was during a time when the average home price was $12,000, and gas was 24 cents a gallon.

They say its services to the community have come a long way over the years.

Wood Glen is the brainchild of Aileen and Adrian Wood.

Directors say the two opened the senior living facility with the intention of providing "elderly men and women with an ideal, non-institutional home at minimum cost."

Wood Glen currently offers assisted living with 72 apartments.

Four of its residents are 100 years old.

Residents rave about the food and variety of activities offered daily.

Staff includes a registered nurse as well as personal care employees who tend to the individual needs of each resident.

Staff members say their focus is on helping residents maintain health, wellness, dignity and independence.

According to the U.S. News and World Report, Wood Glen is rated as among the "Best Senior Living" facilities in California in 2022.

