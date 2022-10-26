Richmond gets court win in lingering Confederate statue case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has sided with Richmond officials in a lawsuit over whether the Virginia city can remove a final Confederate monument and the remains of a rebel general interred beneath it. Circuit Court Judge David Eugene Cheek Sr. said in a ruling Tuesday that city officials, not the descendants of A.P. Hill, get to decide where the statue goes. The city plans to give the statue to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, which the plaintiffs found objectionable. The plaintiffs, who were indirect descendants of Hill, didn’t oppose the removal of the general’s remains to a cemetery in Culpeper, near where Hill was born. But they argued that they should take ownership of the statue.

