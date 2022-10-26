Skip to Content
Pleasant conditions to continue…

KEYT

Picture perfect conditions will prevail across much of the region through the end of this week!

Temperatures are a tad cooler Wednesday afternoon, with highs generally peaking in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday and Friday, high pressure will begin to build in from the west with temperatures warming up a few degrees. There may also be areas of gusty winds developing from time to time. We’ll let you know if any wind advisories are issued!

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend before another trough begins to approach the area by Monday. There’s even the possibility of a few showers moving in midweek.

