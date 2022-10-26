Peltola faces Palin, Begich, Bye in Alaska House debate

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola of Alaska in a televised debate called partisanship a threat to the country as she sought to make the case for reelection to the seat she’s held since September against challengers including Republican Sarah Palin. Peltola beat Palin and Republican Nick Begich in a ranked choice August special election to fill the remainder of the late Republican Rep. Don Young’s term, which ends in January. The three, along with Libertarian Chris Bye, are candidates in the Nov. 8 election for a full, two-year term. Palin and Begich have urged voters to “rank the red,” or the Republican candidates.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.