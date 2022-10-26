On Sunday, Brazil’s bitter presidential race comes to an end

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — On Sunday, Brazilians are choosing between two futures. There’s a future of conservative values under a far-right leader. For others, there’s the hope of returning to a prosperous past presided over by a leftist. In the fiercely polarized country, many are simply voting against the candidate they despise. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva points to his record improving Brazilians’ livelihoods while president from 2003 to 2010. He pledges to care for them again. Meanwhile, President Jair Bolsonaro claims da Silva’s return to power would usher in communism, legalized drugs and abortion. Da Silva once seemed headed for an easy victory. But analysts agree that the race has grown tight.

By DAVID BILLER and CARLA BRIDI Associated Press

