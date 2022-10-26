New Italian rules could keep humanitarian ships out of port

Skip to Content
MILAN (AP) — Italian media reports say the new Italian government has prepared directives that could be used to once again prevent humanitarian rescue groups from accessing Italian ports. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi signed a directive Tuesday notifying port and other relevant authorities that the SOS Mediteranée and SOS Humanity NGOs did not follow European norms while carrying out the rescues of 326 migrants, the reports said. He also reportedly claimed that they acted without having received directions from authorities in charge of the search and rescue areas in question, in this case Libya and Malta. SOS Mediteranée Italy said Wednesday it has not been formally notified of the new directive, and contested that its rescue ship acted counter to norms.

