Nebraska man charged in 4 deaths moved from hospital to jail

LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — A man charged with killing four people in a small northeast Nebraska town in August has been released from a hospital and moved to a jail. The Nebraska State Patrol says 42-year-old Jason Jones, of Laurel, was released from a Lincoln hospital and taken to a state Department of Corrections center on Wednesday. He is charged with 10 felonies, including four counts of first-degree murder, in the killings of 53-year-old Michele Ebeling, 86-year-old Gene Twiford; his 85-year-old wife Janet Twiford; and their 55-year-old daughter, Dana Twiford. Police have declined to discuss a possible motive or say whether Jones knew the victims.

