Man who filmed shooting response acquitted of obstruction

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man who livestreamed the aftermath of a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket has been found not guilty of obstructing police. Jurors reached the verdict in the misdemeanor case of Dean Schiller on Wednesday. Prosecutors said Schiller refused to obey 60 commands to move away from the store in Boulder and dealing with him got in the way of saving lives and securing the scene. But the defense argued that being a temporary distraction doesn’t amount to preventing police from doing their jobs. Schiller heard shots leaving the store where he had been shopping and began livestreaming. He later learned his friend was among the 10 people killed.

