Putin monitors practice launches by Russia’s nuclear forces

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that Wednesday’s drills were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in retaliation for a nuclear attack on Russia. The Kremlin said in a statement that all the test-fired missiles reached their designated targets. Washington has said Moscow properly informed it of the drills in advance. Shoigu and Putin repeated Moscow’s claim of a purported Ukrainian plot to detonate a radioactive “dirty bomb” and attempt to blame Russia. Ukraine and its allies have strongly rejected the allegation.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.