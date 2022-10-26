Kentucky’s Rand Paul relishes outsider role in 3rd term run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — With two terms in office, Rand Paul still relishes the role as a political outsider. Twelve years ago, the Kentucky Republican rode a conservative tea party wave to bring his libertarian-leaning brand to the Senate. Paul still sees his willingness to stand alone as a political asset to promote his brand of limited government and restraint in foreign policy. Paul says the “easy way out is to vote yes.” Paul is seeking a third term against Democrat Charles Booker in the November midterm election. His critics point to a career they say is long on grandstanding and light on accomplishments.

By BRUCE SCHREINER and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

