Investigators raid home of Russian celeb Ksenia Sobchak

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian investigators have raided the home of Ksenia Sobchak, the glamourous daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s one-time boss, in a move that has sent shockwaves through the country’s political scene. Sobchak, a 40-year-old TV star, has often been critical of Putin, but many Russian opposition figures have described her as a Kremlin project. In 2018, she became a liberal challenger in Russia’s presidential election in what her critics described as a Kremlin effort to add a democratic veneer to Putin’s sweeping re-election. Investigators said that Wednesday’s search at Sobchak’s luxury home in a prestigious Moscow suburb was part of a probe into alleged wrongdoing by her media director, Kirill Sukhanov, who was arrested on charges of extortion.

