Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury to release ‘Sweet Caroline’ solo single for mental health charity

“Hands, touching hands” before fights is something Tyson Fury is used to.

But he’ll be “reaching out, touching me, touching you” as he swaps the boxing ring for the recording studio, all in the name of charity.

The two-time world heavyweight champion will release a cover of Neil Diamond’s classic ‘Sweet Caroline’ in aid of men’s mental health charity, Talk Club, in November.

Fury is no stranger to performing with the microphone. He’s belted out songs such as ‘American Pie,’ ‘Walking in Memphis’ and ‘I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing’ before or after fights. He also appeared on Robbie Williams’ 2019 Christmas album, performing a duet on the track ‘Bad Sharon.’

Fury has said he has always felt a connection to ‘Sweet Caroline.’ The song has become a favorite among English fans at sporting events in recent years, with it played and being sung along to across various sports, from football and darts to cricket and the NFL.

100% of the profits earned from Fury’s debut solo single will be donated to Talk Club. The charity is a “talking and listening club for men, offering talking groups, sports groups and therapy to help keep you mentally fit.”

Fury has been open about his mental health struggles in the past and has used his status as one of the most successful fighters in recent years to champion mental health advocacy.

“Boxing has been a massive platform for me to spread the word on mental health and I have done it to the best of my ability,” the 34-year-old said in a press release announcing the single.

“I have been very vocal about my mental health struggle, especially since my comeback. It has been widely printed about my highs and lows, ups and downs, so I’ve tried my best to keep talking about it as much as I can and keep trying to smash the stigma.”

Talk Club co-founders Ben Akers and Gavin Thorpe said: “Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50 in the UK. Tyson Fury is a champion, in and out of the ring to many of those men.

“Men see themselves in Tyson, so when he talks (or sings) they listen. So to be partnering with Tyson on something that raises the awareness of Talk Club, and gets men talking and improving their mental fitness, will save lives.”

The song is set to be released on November 11, before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which takes place from November 20 to December 18. “What better time to release it than around the World Cup!” Fury said.

He added: “If it helps England along the way in the World Cup, well that’s an added bonus.”

The song will be released through Warner Music UK’s EastWest Records.

Fury is scheduled to fight Derek Chisora, with Fury’s WBC World Heavyweight Championship on the line, in their trilogy fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on December 3.

