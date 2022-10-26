GM: All US facilities will be powered by renewables by 2025

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors said Wednesday that it has secured all of the renewable energy it needs to power its U.S. facilities by 2025, well ahead of its earlier projections. The Detroit automaker, which initially targeted the year 2050 to achieve its all-renewables goal, said it secured sourcing agreements from 16 renewable energy plants across 10 states. In early 2021, GM moved up its all-renewables target date to 2030, then updated that goal to 2025. That five-year difference will erase an estimated 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions, equal to the emissions produced by burning 1 billion pounds of coal, GM said.

