Germany unveils cannabis liberalization plan, with caveats

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister has unveiled plans to decriminalize the possession of up to 30 grams (about 1 ounce) of cannabis and allow the sale of the substance to adults for recreational purposes in a controlled market. He said it could serve as a “model for Europe.” A question mark remains over whether the plan approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday will go ahead because the government first wants to be sure that it is compatible with European Union law. The health minister said the plan calls for the sale of cannabis to adults at licensed outlets and for the substance to be grown under license in order to combat the black market.

