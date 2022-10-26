French TV star scrutinized in book about sex abuse, #MeToo

PARIS (AP) — Author Hélène Devynck is among dozens of women who have spoken out recently to accuse France’s most famous TV presenter of rape, sexual abuse or harassment that occurred between 1981 and 2018. Her book, “Impunity,” investigates accusations against Patrick Poivre d’Arvor. It also denounces France’s historically lax attitude toward sexual abuse allegations and questions why the #MeToo movement in the country has had such limited impact. Poivre d’Arvor hosted France’s most popular news program for more than two decades and remains a revered personality. He denies sexual wrongdoing and insists any sex with his accusers was consensual. French media report that over 20 women have filed legal complaints.

By SYLVIE CORBET and JADE LE DELEY Associated Press

