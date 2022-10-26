Delivery driver charged with killing runner pleads guilty

A delivery driver charged with killing a Google employee from New York who went missing while out for a run near her mother’s Massachusetts home six years ago has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Prosecutors say Angelo Colon-Ortiz’s plea Wednesday in the Aug. 7, 2016, killing of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte in Princeton, Massachusetts, means he will not be eligible for parole for 45 years. Colon-Ortiz had originally pleaded not guilty, but was linked to the killing through DNA. Prosecutors say Marcotte’s family agreed to the deal to spare themselves the ordeal of a trial.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.