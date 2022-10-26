Alpine views, picturesque towns, and a mountain to cycle up

CLUSES, France (AP) — Amateur cyclist Steve Wartenberg was looking for his first post-COVID adventure. He found it in the French Alps on a mountain called la Columbiere. It’s a climb that’s been ridden 23 times in the Tour de France. But Wartenberg had to remind himself he wasn’t racing, and to take it slowly. It took awhile, but he says the views and sense of accomplishment were worth it. Wartenberg got there by booking a flight to Paris. He made hotel reservations in the French towns of Annecy and Cluses, and rented an all-carbon bike in Annecy. If you’re not a cyclist, the area is also known for skiing, paragliding and hiking.

