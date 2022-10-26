Skip to Content
3 migrants dead, 7 injured in Mexico highway accident

By EDGAR H CLEMENTE
Associated Press

TAPACHULA, Chiapas (AP) — Three migrants are dead and seven are injured after the vehicle they were riding in crashed on a highway in southern Mexico. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said Wednesday the three dead migrants were from Guatemala and those injured were almost all from Guatemala and El Salvador. Authorities said an SUV carrying the migrants rolled over near the Chiapas state capital of Tuxtla Gutierrez, and the driver fled. It was the third accident presumably involving migrant smuggling so far this month in Chiapas, which borders Guatemala. The institute says six migrants have died and 22 been injured in crashes in the last week.

