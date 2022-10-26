1 construction worker dies in bridge collapse in Missouri

KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — Officials say one construction worker died and two others were injured when a bridge under construction collapsed in a rural area in northwest Missouri. Clay County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Boyd said the worker died Wednesday after the bridge collapsed while concrete was being poured for its deck. The bridge spanned a creek in a rural area near Kearney, about 27 miles northeast of Kansas City. The two construction workers sustained minor injuries and were able to free themselves from the rubble. Further details about what caused the collapse were not immediately available. Clay County transportation officials say the bridge is one of five closed and two under construction in the county.

