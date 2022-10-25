Thousands march in Khartoum on 1st anniversary of Sudan coup

CAIRO (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese demonstrators have taken to the streets of the country’s capital, Khartoum, marking the first anniversary of the coup that upended the nation’s short-lived transition to democracy. Videos published on social media show thousands of demonstrators marching with flags and drums on Tuesday. Most were bound for the Presidential Palace, where they are expected to face a large security presence. An online network tracker says internet services across the country have been blocked. There were no immediate reports of violence. Since their takeover, the military has cracked down and suppressed near-weekly pro-democracy marches with as many as 118 protesters reported killed. Sudanese pro-democracy groups reject any settlement with the military.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.