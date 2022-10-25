Swedes find 17th century sister vessel to famed Vasa warship

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Marine archaeologists in Sweden say they have found the sister vessel of a famed 17th century warship that sank on its maiden voyage and is now on display in a Stockholm museum. The wreck of the royal warship Vasa was raised in 1961, remarkably well preserved, after more than 300 years under water in the Stockholm harbor. Visitors can see its intricate wooden carvings at the Vasa Museum. Its sister Applet (Apple), was built around the same time. Unlike the Vasa, which sank minutes after leaving port in 1628, the Applet remained in active service for three decades. It was sunk in 1659 to become part of an underwater barrier mean to protect the Swedish capital from enemy fleets.

