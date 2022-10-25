Strong quake shakes northern Philippines; no tsunami warning

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A strong earthquake has rocked the northern Philppines, but officials say no serious damage is expected and no tsunami warning was issued. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.4 quake was centered about 16 kilometers (10 miles) below the surface on northern Luzon island. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System says no warning or advisory was issued. The quake was felt across a wide area of northern Luzon, but the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology says it does not expect any major damage. The Philippine archipelago lies on the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

