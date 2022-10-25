Strong quake injures dozens, shuts north Philippine airport

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say a strong earthquake has rocked a large swathe of the northern Philippines, injuring at least 26 people, forcing the closure of an international airport and prompting the evacuation of patients in a hospital. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Tuesday night’s magnitude 6.4 quake, which was set off by movement in a local fault, was centered 5 miles northwest of Lagayan town in Abra province at a depth of 7 miles. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said no warning or advisory was issued. At least 26 people were injured in Ilocos Norte, the home province of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., where an international airport was ordered closed temporarily Wednesday due to damage from the quake, officials said.

