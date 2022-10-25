Shore town fixed eroded beach despite denial from New Jersey

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — When the remnants of Hurricane Ian chewed huge chunks out of its protective sand dunes earlier this month, North Wildwood asked New Jersey environmental officials for permission to do an emergency reconstruction of the sand piles. The state said no, but the city did it anyway. Now, North Wildwood could face fines from the state in a tussle that seems likely to end up in court. But Mayor Patrick Rosenello says he can sleep better knowing that his city’s people and property are better protected from future storms. The state says the erosion did not constitute an emergency, and that a proposed sea wall will actually worsen future erosion.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.