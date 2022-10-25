Russia seeks UN probe of claims on Ukraine biological labs

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia is asking the U.N. Security Council to establish a commission to investigate its claims that the United States and Ukraine are violating the convention prohibiting the production and use of biological weapons as a result of activities being carried out at biological laboratories in Ukraine. A draft resolution obtained Tuesday by AP states that under Article VI of the convention Russia has filed an official complaint alleging that banned biological activities are taking place in Ukraine. Soon after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, it claimed that secret American labs in Ukraine were engaged in biological warfare — a charge denied by the United States and Ukraine.

